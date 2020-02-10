Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Ascends to top level
The Lightning recalled Joseph from AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Joseph will join the team on the road ahead of Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets. The team has 13 healthy forwards with Joseph in the fold, so there's no guarantee he cracks the lineup. The 23-year-old has posted seven points over 34 NHL games this season.
