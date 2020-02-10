Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Monday

Price will defend the home net Monday versus the Coyotes, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price has been excellent over the last month, as he's gone 8-2-0 with a .950 save percentage and 1.58 GAA. When he's rolling like this, it makes the Canadiens a dangerous crew. They'll catch a slumping Coyotes team that has lost seven of its last eight games.

