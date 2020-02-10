Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Monday
Price will defend the home net Monday versus the Coyotes, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Price has been excellent over the last month, as he's gone 8-2-0 with a .950 save percentage and 1.58 GAA. When he's rolling like this, it makes the Canadiens a dangerous crew. They'll catch a slumping Coyotes team that has lost seven of its last eight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.