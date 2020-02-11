Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes Monday
Rinne will start Monday's road game against Vancouver, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne will be back in net for the first time in the past three contests. He's been decent in his past five starts, going 2-3-0 along with a 2.97 GAA and .907 save percentage in that span. The Finn will draw a tough matchup against a Canucks offense that ranks 10th in the league in goals per contest (3.20). The matchup only gets tougher, considering the Canucks are 17-6-3 at home this campaign.
