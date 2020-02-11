Predators' Craig Smith: Scores with man advantage
Smith potted a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
His 13th goal of the season broke up Jacob Markstrom's shutout bid midway through the second period. Smith has tallied in consecutive games and now has 24 points, 139 shots and a plus-16 rating through 55 appearances this season.
