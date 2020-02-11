Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss

Gallagher notched a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Gallagher has been all business since returning from a concussion/head injury. He scored two minutes into the game, his 19th of the season, giving the winger four goals in the seven games since his return. In a related note, linemate Phillip Danault suffered an injury when he took a puck off the face. He will require dental work and could miss some time this week.