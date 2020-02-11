Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Tuesday

Hellebuyck will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck has given up two goals in each of his last four outings, which has seen him post a 3-0-1 record and .942 save percentage. The netminder figures to hit the 60-game mark before the end of the year and could league the lead in games played. With a playoff spot on the line, the Michigan native may only get the night off when the Jets have a back-to-back on the schedule.