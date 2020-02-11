Bernier will defend the cage on the road versus Buffalo, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Bernier will be making his fifth appearance in the Red Wings' last six games and appears to have taken over the starting job from Jimmy Howard. The Quebec native went 2-2-0 with a 1.73 GAA in those prior four outings. Given the team around him, the 31-year-old will likely struggle to maintain that GAA during the team's four-game road trip.