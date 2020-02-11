Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Tuesday
Bernier will defend the cage on the road versus Buffalo, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Bernier will be making his fifth appearance in the Red Wings' last six games and appears to have taken over the starting job from Jimmy Howard. The Quebec native went 2-2-0 with a 1.73 GAA in those prior four outings. Given the team around him, the 31-year-old will likely struggle to maintain that GAA during the team's four-game road trip.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stifles Bruins in win•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Back in net Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Quietly strong over last five•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: No support in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.