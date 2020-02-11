Play

Hyman (undisclosed) will suit up in Tuesday's home matchup with Arizona.

Hyman had been deemed a game-time call ahead of Tuesday's game after missing practice Monday. As evidenced by this news, he'll slot into his usual role on the right wing with John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot. Hyman has been rolling off late, collecting 12 points over his past 11 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories