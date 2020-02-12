Wild's Ryan Suter: Racking up assists

Suter picked up a power-play assist across 23:20 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Suter has produced points in bunches as of late, racking up nine points in his past 10 contests. The 35-year-old continues to lead his team in assists with 32, and he's closing in on his 40-assist campaign in 2018-19. The veteran continues to be a true iron man, as he's yet to miss a game this season and sits ninth in the league in average time on ice per game (24:48).