Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Wednesday

Rask will get the starting nod against the Canadiens at home Wednesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask took both games of Boston's most recent back-to-back due to an injury to backup Jaroslav Halak and will make his third straight appearance in the pipes. The Finnish netminder went 1-1-0 with a 2.04 GAA and .920 save percentage in those outings. In his previous clash with the Habs, Rask stopp 28 of 29 shots in a winning effort and will be looking for a repeat performance Wednesday.