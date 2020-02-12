Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes Wednesday
Rittich will claim the net Wednesday versus the Kings in Los Angeles, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittichhas performed well in his recent road outings, collecting wins against the Sharks and Canucks on Saturday and Monday. He'll aim to keep his successful road trip on track Wednesday versus a Kings club that has averaged just 1.71 goals per game since the All-Star break. It wouldn't be surprising if he was then given a night off in the second game of a back-to-back set Thursday versus the Ducks.
