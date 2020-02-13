Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod Thursday
Andersen (upper body) will be between the pipes versus Dallas at home Thursday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Andersen will be back in the crease following a four-game stint on the shelf. The netminder needs just four more victories to reach the 30-win mark for the fourth straight year. The Dane will need to be on top of his game if he is going to keep the Leafs in the mix for a playoff spot.
