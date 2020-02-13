Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Out again Thursday

Stamkos (lower body) will miss another game Thursday versus the Oilers, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Stamkos was riding high prior to the injury, sporting a 10-game point streak that included nine goals and six assists. Unfortunately, he's slated for an absence that will keep him unavailable for at least a third straight contest, pushing his next possible return date back to Saturday when the team hosts the Flyers.