Sabres' Carter Hutton: Patrolling crease Thursday

Hutton will be in goal at home versus Columbus on Thursday.

After making just three appearances in December and January, Hutton has played in six of the club's last eight contests. During that stretch, the netminder went 3-2-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage. If he can start piling up some wins, the Thunder Bay native should be able to hold on to the No. 1 spot down the stretch, though he is likely on a short leash.