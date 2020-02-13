Sabres' Carter Hutton: Patrolling crease Thursday
Hutton will be in goal at home versus Columbus on Thursday.
After making just three appearances in December and January, Hutton has played in six of the club's last eight contests. During that stretch, the netminder went 3-2-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage. If he can start piling up some wins, the Thunder Bay native should be able to hold on to the No. 1 spot down the stretch, though he is likely on a short leash.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.