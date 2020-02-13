Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tending twine Thursday
Subban will fortify the home goal Thursday against the Blues.
Subban made a brief appearance in Tuesday's clash with the Wild, fending off all of the five shots he faced in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury. The staff has opted to give Fleury the night off Thursday, opening the door for Subban to make his first start in the month of February and just his third since the calendar turned to 2020. He will square off against a Blues team that has lost four of its last five games, tallying two or fewer goals in each of the losses.
