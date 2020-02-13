Sharks' Antti Suomela: Back with big club
Suomela was recalled from aHL San Jose on Thursday.
Suomela will travel familiar roads at this point, having been jostled between the two locations multiple times in the past few weeks. His last stint with the club resulted in Suomela drawing in for just one game and suppling two hits over 13:07 of ice time, so there's not a ton of fantasy upside to be had for him at the moment.
