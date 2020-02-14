Flames' T.J. Brodie: Dishes pair of helpers
Brodie recorded two assists and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.
Brodie snapped a 13-game point drought with the two helpers -- an assist from a Feb. 6 loss to the Predators was taken away. The defenseman now has 16 points, 71 blocks and a plus-6 rating in 53 contests this year.
