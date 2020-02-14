Play

Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Game-time decision Saturday

Johnson didn't take part in practice Friday and is considered a game-time call for Saturday's tilt versus the Flyers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johnson is one of four Lightning players to be deemed a game-time call for the contest, though Joe Smith of The Athletic notes that it appears a couple of them may be in line to draw in. Look for confirmation of the team's lineup to surface on game day.

