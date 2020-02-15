Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two points in win
Kreider scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
After helping set up Pavel Buchnevich for the Rangers' opening goal just 22 seconds into the game, Kreider blasted home a one-timer from the faceoff circle late in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie. The 28-year-old remains dialed in, scoring 11 goals and 17 points in 17 games since the calendar flipped to 2020.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.