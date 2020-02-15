Rangers' Chris Kreider: Two points in win

Kreider scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

After helping set up Pavel Buchnevich for the Rangers' opening goal just 22 seconds into the game, Kreider blasted home a one-timer from the faceoff circle late in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie. The 28-year-old remains dialed in, scoring 11 goals and 17 points in 17 games since the calendar flipped to 2020.