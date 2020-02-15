Play

Bernier will get the road start Saturday versus the Bruins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bernier will get the nod in the first game of back-to-back outings, so Jimmy Howard will likely play Sunday versus Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old Bernier started off February hot but has tapered off a bit, as he's posted a .924 save percentage and 2.32 GAA this month. A lack of offensive support left him with a 2-4-0 record. This is a tough matchup, too, as the Bruins have won seven of their last eight games.

