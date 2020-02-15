Bernier will get the road start Saturday versus the Bruins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bernier will get the nod in the first game of back-to-back outings, so Jimmy Howard will likely play Sunday versus Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old Bernier started off February hot but has tapered off a bit, as he's posted a .924 save percentage and 2.32 GAA this month. A lack of offensive support left him with a 2-4-0 record. This is a tough matchup, too, as the Bruins have won seven of their last eight games.