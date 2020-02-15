Play

Lightning's Tyler Johnson: Good to go Saturday

Johnson (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Johnson was a game-time call after missing Friday's practice, but he'll avoid missing his first game since December. The 31-year-old will flank Cedric Paquette on the third line and look to build on the 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) he's accrued through 53 games.

