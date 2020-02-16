Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Back on third line
Lehkonen had an assist and one blocked shot over 17:32 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.
After a one-game sojourn to the fourth line, Lehkonen was back on the third line and received four minutes more TOI as a result. Canadiens head coach Claude Julien was forced to juggle lines after Jonathan Drouin (ankle) and Nate Thompson (flu) were scratched, which prompted the promotion. The assist was the first point in eight games for Lehkonen, who has just one goal in the last 12 contests (5.3 shooting percentage).
