Penguins' Matt Murray: Patrolling crease Sunday
Murray will draw the home start for Sunday's matchup versus Detroit, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Murray has played well in his past five starts, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.38 GAA and .927 save percentage in that span. The 25-year-old will draw a great matchup against a Red Wings offense that sits last in the league, averaging just two goals per contest. It will be another important start for Murray, who has made strides to re-assume the No. 1 role from Tristan Jarry.
