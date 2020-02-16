Devils' Nico Hischier: Back in action
Hischier (knee) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Columbus, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Hischier has missed the past six games while tending to the knee issue but was finally cleared to play. The 21-year-old will be a huge addition to the lineup, as prior to getting injured, he was riding a three-game point streak. Hischier is expected to assume his top-line center role for the game between Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt.
