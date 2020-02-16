Predators' Pekka Rinne: Expected to start Sunday
Rinne is the projected starter for Sunday's home matchup against the Blues, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Juuse Saros got the start in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues, so Rinne will get the nod on the second game of the home-and-home series. Rinne has struggled at home this year with an .890 save percentage and 9-7-3 record, and these divisional contests are always tough. The Blues have lost four straight, though, and six of the last seven contests.
