Stars' Anton Khudobin: Tending twine Sunday
Khudobin will defend the road net Sunday against the Senators, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Khudobin has been excellent since the All-Star break. He's won all three starts while recording a .930 save percentage and 1.98 GAA. It's a favorable matchup against the Senators, too, as they've lost seven of the last eight games while averaging 1.8 goals per contest.
