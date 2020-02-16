Khudobin will defend the road net Sunday against the Senators, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin has been excellent since the All-Star break. He's won all three starts while recording a .930 save percentage and 1.98 GAA. It's a favorable matchup against the Senators, too, as they've lost seven of the last eight games while averaging 1.8 goals per contest.