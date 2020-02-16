Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged for Monday's start

Holtby will get the road start Monday versus the Golden Knights.

Holtby drew praise from head coach Todd Reirden, and with his third straight start on tap, he could retake the No. 1 job soon enough. The 30-year-old Holtby allowed exactly two goals in each of his last two starts while posting a .937 save percentage. The Golden Knights have been quite strong lately, posting 11 goals and recording a 2-0-1 record over the last three home contests.