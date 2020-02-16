Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged for Monday's start
Holtby will get the road start Monday versus the Golden Knights.
Holtby drew praise from head coach Todd Reirden, and with his third straight start on tap, he could retake the No. 1 job soon enough. The 30-year-old Holtby allowed exactly two goals in each of his last two starts while posting a .937 save percentage. The Golden Knights have been quite strong lately, posting 11 goals and recording a 2-0-1 record over the last three home contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.