Dahlin contributed an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dahlin has posted a goal and four helpers over his four-game point streak. The 19-year-old Swede has 35 points, 79 shots, 56 hits and 34 PIM through 49 contests this season. He's still working on the defensive aspect of the game, but fantasy owners can overlook that given how strong Dahlin's offense can be.