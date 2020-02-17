Jets' Patrik Laine: Records helper

Laine posted an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Laine had the primary assists on Nathan Beaulieu's third-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. The Finnish sniper reached 30 assists for the first of his four seasons in the league. He's up to 54 points, 203 shots, 85 hits and a plus-8 rating through 58 contests.