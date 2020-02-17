Hurricanes' Lucas Wallmark: Ice time dwindling
Wallmark skated a season-low 6:59 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Wallmark has now failed to register a point in 10 straight contests -- that's a four-week stretch dating back to Jan. 16 against the Blue Jackets. Not even a recent one-game stint as a healthy scratch on Feb. 4 seems to have lit a fire under him. Once Jordan Martinook returns from an upper-body injury, you could see Wallmark watching more games from the press box. He should not be in anyone's fantasy lineup right now.
