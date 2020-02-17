Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Gets starting nod Monday
Francouz will get the home start Monday versus the Lightning, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
With Philipp Grubauer battling a lower-body injury, Francouz will make his first start in over a week. Francouz started the season hot with an 11-3-1 record and .927 save percentage, but he's tapered off a bit in 2020 with a 2-2-1 record with a .916 mark. That's still a formidable stat line, but this will be a tough battle against the red-hot Lightning, who have won 10 straight and averaged 3.4 goals per game in that stretch.
