Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease Thursday
Jones will guard the net versus New Jersey on the road Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones has seen the starting job in San Jose taken over by Aaron Dell and has appeared in just four of the club's last 17 contests. In those outings, the netminder posted a 1-2-1 record and 3.25 GAA, not exactly the type of performance that will help him retake the No. 1 gig. Barring a dramatic turn of events, Dell figures to serve as the primary option.
