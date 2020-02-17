Ducks' Ryan Miller: Gets starting nod Monday

Miller will be between the pipes on the road versus the Flames on Monday.

Miller went 1-0-1 with a disappointing 3.29 GAA in his last three appearances. With John Gibson taking the first game of the Ducks' back-to-back, it will be the veteran Miller who gets the clash with Calgary. Heading down the stretch, the two tenders figure to share much of the workload, though Gibson should still get the bulk of the starts.