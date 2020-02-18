Play

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Another multi-point effort

MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

It's his third multi-point effort in his last four games. MacKinnon is up to 82 points (33 goals, 49 helpers) through 58 outings this season. He's added 270 shots, a plus-5 rating and 28 power-play points.

