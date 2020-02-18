Sabres' Johan Larsson: Game-time decision

Larsson, who took a maintenance day Monday, will take part in warmups ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa in order to determine if he can play, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Larsson continues to be a streaky player for the Sabres, as he racked up three points in his last four games, which was preceded by a 19-game pointless streak. Fantasy owners may want to try to hit while the iron is hot, assuming he plays, especially given the matchup with a struggling Senators squad.