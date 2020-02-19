Olofsson scored a power-play goal, on six shots, and collected an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa.

In three games back, Olofsson has registered five points, three coming on Buffalo power plays. The Sabres' forward now has 17 power-play points this season. Olofsson's shooting percentage (17.1) is among the best in the NHL, so the 24-year-old belongs in fantasy lineups as long as he's healthy.