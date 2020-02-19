Penguins' Zach Trotman: Recalled from minors
Trotman was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.
Trotman figures to serve as an emergency depth option for Thursday's road clash with Toronto. Until Brian Dumoulin (ankle) or John Marino (face) is ready to play, the 29-year-old Trotman should find himself up with the big club. In his previous five outings with the Penguins this season, the Indiana native notched six shots, four PIM and 14 hits.
