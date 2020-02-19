Penguins' Jared McCann: Grabs assist in win
McCann registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 rout of the Leafs.
While McCann remains bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, he did pick up four helpers over that stretch. The natural center's inability to find the back of the net certainly isn't for a lack of trying, as he racked up 33 shots over that stretch. With Evgeni Malkin under the weather, McCann slotted into the second-line center role versus Toronto on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.