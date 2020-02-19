Penguins' Jared McCann: Grabs assist in win

McCann registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 rout of the Leafs.

While McCann remains bogged down in a 12-game goal drought, he did pick up four helpers over that stretch. The natural center's inability to find the back of the net certainly isn't for a lack of trying, as he racked up 33 shots over that stretch. With Evgeni Malkin under the weather, McCann slotted into the second-line center role versus Toronto on Tuesday.