Lehner will guard the cage during Wednesday's home game versus the Rangers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Lehner wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Calgary, surrendering four goals on 42 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 16th win of the season thanks to stellar goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old Swede will likely need to be better in order to secure a second straight victory Wednesday, as he'll be facing a hot Rangers club that's gone 4-1-0 in its last five games.