Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Wednesday
Rask will be between the pipes on the road versus the Oilers on Wednesday.
In his previous outing versus Detroit on Saturday, Rask gave up just one goal on 26 shots in a winning effort. The netminder has been rolling of late, as he is 4-1-0 with a 1.21 GAA and .954 save percentage in his last five appearances. Even with the strong run of form, the Finn figures to continue splitting time with Jaroslav Halak in order to keep him fresh for another deep postseason run.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.