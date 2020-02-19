Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In goal Wednesday

Rask will be between the pipes on the road versus the Oilers on Wednesday.

In his previous outing versus Detroit on Saturday, Rask gave up just one goal on 26 shots in a winning effort. The netminder has been rolling of late, as he is 4-1-0 with a 1.21 GAA and .954 save percentage in his last five appearances. Even with the strong run of form, the Finn figures to continue splitting time with Jaroslav Halak in order to keep him fresh for another deep postseason run.