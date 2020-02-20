Hintz provided a power-play assist, two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hintz set up Corey Perry for the opening tally at 2:19 of the first period. In February, Hintz has two goals and three helpers in nine games. The Finnish forward is up to 29 points (12 on the power play) through 51 contests this season. His usage on the man advantage makes him an attractive option for fantasy owners in deeper formats.