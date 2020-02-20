Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Thursday

Murray will get the starting nod on the road against Toronto on Thursday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Murray is 4-1-1 with a 2.15 GAA in his last six appearances and figures to continue splitting the netminding duties with Tristan Jarry down the stretch. In seven career matchups with the Leafs, the 25-year-old Murray is 3-2-1 with a .934 save percentage.