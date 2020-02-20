Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Thursday
Murray will get the starting nod on the road against Toronto on Thursday, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Murray is 4-1-1 with a 2.15 GAA in his last six appearances and figures to continue splitting the netminding duties with Tristan Jarry down the stretch. In seven career matchups with the Leafs, the 25-year-old Murray is 3-2-1 with a .934 save percentage.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Cruises to win over Wings•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Plays extremely well in loss•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Facing Lightning•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Able to play after hit to head•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Seeking seventh straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.