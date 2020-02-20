Play

Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Columbus

Elliott will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road clash with Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Elliott struggled in his last start Feb. 11 against the Islanders, allowing four goals on just 24 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. The veteran backstop will attempt to bounce back in a road matchup with a struggling Blue Jackets club that's lost six straight games.

