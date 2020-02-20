Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Thursday
Raanta will defend the cage for Thursday's road clash with St. Louis, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
In his previous four tilts, Raanta posted a 3-1-0 record, 1.76 GAA and .944 save percentage. The netminder should continue seeing the bulk of the starts until Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is cleared to return, at which point the pair figure to split the duties for the remainder of the year.
