Kings' Jeff Carter: Suffers lower-body injury
Carter sustained a lower-body injury and will miss Thursday's matchup with Florida, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Carter notched three goals, one assist and 16 shots in his last seven contests prior to getting hurt. The center's absence was no doubt a factor in the club's decision to promote Gabriel Vilardi from the minors. With Carter on the shelf, Vilardi could jump into a top-six role.
