Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Thursday

Vasilevskiy will stand guard in the crease Thursday in Las Vegas, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy continues to display elite form between the pipes, collecting eight straight victories and 18 in his last 19 (one overtime loss). He's been particularly dominant in the last six tilts, posting a 1.85 GAA and a .944 save percentage during that span. He'll aim to extend his winning streak to nine versus a Vegas club he bested earlier this month, though the Golden Knights enter Thursday riding a three-game winning streak.