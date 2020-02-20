Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Game-time call
Chychrun will be a game-time decision for Thursday's contest versus the Blues, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
The origin of Chychrun's GTD label is a bit unclear, but his status is something worth monitoring when the Coyotes take the ice for pregame warmups at 7:30 PM ET. The blueliner is in the midst of his best season to date as a pro, having already surpassed his career-best marks for goals (12) and points (26) through 63 games played. If he can't play, Aaron Ness will presumably draw in on the back Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.