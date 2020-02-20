Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Game-time call

Chychrun will be a game-time decision for Thursday's contest versus the Blues, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.

The origin of Chychrun's GTD label is a bit unclear, but his status is something worth monitoring when the Coyotes take the ice for pregame warmups at 7:30 PM ET. The blueliner is in the midst of his best season to date as a pro, having already surpassed his career-best marks for goals (12) and points (26) through 63 games played. If he can't play, Aaron Ness will presumably draw in on the back Thursday.