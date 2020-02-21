Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage Thursday

Fleury will patrol the home crease for Thursday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old will draw his third straight start, as he's stopped 44 of 46 shots in his past two games. Going back to his last five starts, Fleury has gone 3-1-1 to go along with a 2.74 GAA and .896 save percentage. It will be a tough matchup for Fleury and the Golden Knights on Thursday, as the Lightning are looking to extend their franchise-best 11-game winning streak.