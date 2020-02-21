Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in New Jersey
Samsonov will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road clash with the Devils, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samsonov was awful in his last appearance Feb. 10 against the Islanders, surrendering five goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Braden Holtby in the second period of the eventual 5-3 loss. He'll try to bounce back in a road matchup with a New Jersey squad that's 11-10-10 at home this year.
