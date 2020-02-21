Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending net Friday
Rinne will start in the crease Friday against the Blackhawks in Chicago, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne shut down the Blues in his last start, setting aside 38 of the 39 shots flung his way to record his 18th victory of the season. The veteran netminder will get the front end of a back-to-back set Friday versus a Blackhawks squad that's lost seven of its last eight, so he'll presumably get a rest Saturday against the Blue Jackets.
